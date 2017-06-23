SocialistWorker.org Weekend Edition

New this weekend

Esau Peche-Ventura (left) and Yesenia Hernández-Ramos on a farmworkers' march for justice in Vermont (Migrant Justice)
Report

Immigration police grab two more activists

The federal government is continuing its war on immigrant workers fighting for their rights in Vermont with two more detentions.

Focus: Immigrant Rights

Report: Danny Katch

An ICE political prisoner freed

An LA activist was freed from detention, but still faces the threat of deportation by a vindictive and dishonest ICE bureaucracy.

Report: Joel Sronce

Symbol of sanctuary to follow

More than 100 people packed into a North Carolina church to welcome Juana Luz Tobar Ortega into sanctuary from ICE within the church's walls.

Focus: Labor Struggles

Comment

UPS's deadly drive for profit

UPS workers in San Francisco evacuate following a deadly shooting

The mass shooting at a San Francisco hub is upsetting for those of us who work at UPS, but it doesn't come as a real surprise.

Report: Steve Leigh

First contract at Sakuma Bros.

Five years of organizing by farmworkers paid off when members of Familias Unidas por la Justicia ratified their first agreement.

Comment: Nolan Rampy

Scott's anti-teacher agenda

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is taking aim at teachers' health benefits as part of a larger effort to impose austerity in pubic education.

Focus: Middle East

Analysis: Gilbert Achcar

High stakes in the Qatar crisis

A left-wing author explains the sources of the brewing conflict that led Saudi Arabia and other countries to cut ties with Qatar.

Statement

Sentenced to jail for protesting

Labor and human rights activists in Egypt speak out against prison sentences for cement workers who held a peaceful protest.

Facebook and Twitter

Get updates from SocialistWorker.org on Facebook and Twitter--and help us by sharing our articles far and wide.

Focus: Grenfell Tower fire

Interview: Rob Owen

Mourning and marching after the Grenfell fire

A British socialist describes the surge of anger and protest after the Grenfell Tower fire and its effect on the radicalization that followed the election.

Comment: Corey Oakley

A system that let them burn

The fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower has exposed, in the starkest terms, the horror of an austerity-racked, class-divided society.

Focus: Protesting Islamophobia

Comment: Elizabeth Schulte

More than one murderer

A young man is behind bars for Nabra Hassanen's murder, but there are many other people responsible for promoting deadly anti-Muslim hate.

Socialism 2017 | Chicago | July 6-9
Report: Brandon Daniels

This professor was targeted

Syracuse University Professor Dana Cloud is facing threats and abuse after participating in a counterprotest against Islamophobia.

Other Top Articles of the Week

Comment: Tyler Zimmer

The path from the Summit

Bernie Sanders speaks at the People's Summit in Chicago (National Nurses United)

Can the Democratic Party be reformed from within? Or is an alternative necessary? Those were two big questions underlying the People's Summit.

Report: Amad Ross

Shot while her kids listened

Seattle police shot and killed Charleena Lyles, a pregnant 30-year-old mother of four, after she called to report a burglary.

Comment: Benoit Renaud

QS sets a course for the left

Québec solidaire's decision against making an electoral pact with the Parti québécois is about building a principled alternative.

Comment: Luke Pickrell

Oakland after the spectacle

Celebrities and the super-rich descended on Oakland for the NBA Finals--but not far away, the "other half" barely survives.


Where We Stand

The politics of the ISO

Where We Stand: The Politics of the ISO

In this extended series of articles on the politics of international socialism, Paul D'Amato, author of The Meaning of Marxism, looks in detail at the ISO's "Where We Stand" statement.

The Russian Revolution of 1917
Find out about the activities of the International Socialist Organization

What's at ISR.org

International Socialist Review | ISReview.org

The current issue of the ISR features Phil Gasper's compilation of books for "The Russian Revolution: A Brief Reading Guide." For that and more articles on socialist theory and practice, go to the International Socialist Review website.


Trump and U.S. Politics

Editorials

Is Alexandria the left's fault?

The shooting rampage targeting Republican members of Congress led to hypocritical denunciations of the left as the source of political violence.

Analysis: Ryan de Laureal

Trump's golden boy

Jared Kushner (Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro | Wikimedia Commons)

Jared Kushner is the pampered heir of a business empire, but that's not the only thing he has in common with his father-in-law.

Analysis: Colin Patrick

Helping hand for the banksters

The head of the Treasury office in charge of regulating banks has a lot of experience... protecting banks from Treasury regulations.

Comment: Christopher Baum

The specter of single-payer

Support for a "Medicare for all" health care system has gained momentum in the Trump era--despite the myths and lies flogged by right-wing critics.

National News

Comment

Police have no place at Pride

Corporate sponsors and police involvement are common at Pride events, but they are foreign to these celebrations' radical origins.

Comment: Jesse Hagopian

Challenging a broken system

Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver is running an independent left-wing campaign that represents a step forward in the city.

Labor

Report: Edna Bonhomme

When caregivers go on strike

Nurses and caregivers hit the picket line for a one-day strike against Fresenius (New York State Nurses Association | Twitter)

Members of the New York nurses union and 1199SEIU walked off the job to protest the for-profit health care company Fresenius.

Series: A view from the streets

Statement

The Bolsheviks get a hearing

Two proclamations issued in Petrograd show how the radicalization of workers and soldiers led more people to the Bolsheviks.

Series: The Russian Revolution

Read SW's series on the Russian Revolution, which began 100 years ago today.

The revolt against the empire

How did the 1917 Russian Revolution affect the vast empire of oppressed nations that had been subjected to Tsarist rule?

The revolution gains strength

After the February Revolution, two powers existed in Russia--the Provisional Government and the workers' councils.

Find a list of articles from the full Socialist Worker series on Russia 1917.

Taking on the right

Comment: Nikki Williams

Our side needs free speech

Getting government officials to deny permits to the far right won't build the confident mass movement we need to take them on.

Report: Danny Katch

Countering anti-Muslim hate

"Anti-Sharia law" protests in over 20 cities were met with counterprotests that vastly outnumbered the bigots in many places.

International News

Interview: Neil Davidson

What Corbyn's triumph means

The Labour Party leader won't become prime minister yet, but he led a radical campaign that achieved major gains and revived the left in Britain.

Comment

The future of Cuba after Fidel

Graffiti on a wall in Cuba (Coco Smyth)

In our encounters with ordinary people in Havana, we found that most steered clear of Cold War stereotypes about Cuban society.

Comment: Connor Kelly

The last refuge for the Tories

The Democratic Unionist Party that Britain's Tories invited to join the government is deeply sectarian and utterly reactionary.

History and Traditions

Obituary: Theodor Bergmann

A connection to past struggle

We lost the last living connection to the left movement in Germany before the Second World War with Theodor Bergmann's death.

Comment: Keegan O'Brien

How we won marriage equality

In just 10 years, same-sex marriage went from being a "wedge issue" for the right to a widely supported civil right--because of an ascending movement.

Analysis: Leela Yellesetty

How free is "free" labor?

At work in a massive Amazon warehouse (Scott Lewis)

Karl Marx showed that the capitalist "free" market masked a hidden coercion: Workers are free to work--or free to starve.

Books and Entertainment

Review: Steve Leigh

The question of caste

Arundhati Roy's book uses a historic debate to underscore the centrality of caste in India, while challenging the myths about Gandhi.

Readers' Views

Views in brief

More uniting to fight the right | Capitalism and colonialism in Tibet | The transit system we deserve | Has anything changed at UPS? | Mahwah residents are fighting, too

A non-apology for racism

Bill Maher apologized for using the n-word on his show, but he has a long and ugly history of racist comments.

Syndicate content
June 23, 2017

Join us at Socialism 2017!

Socialism 2017 | Chicago | July 6-9

June issue out now

Socialist Worker | June 2017

Read the articles featured in this month's print edition of Socialist Worker.

In Depth: Taking on Trump

Read past analysis and opinion from SocialistWorker.org's archive.
Comment: Elizabeth Schulte

Nabra Hassanen had more than one murderer

A young man is behind bars for Nabra Hassanen's murder, but there are many other people responsible for promoting deadly anti-Muslim hate.

Comment: Tyler Zimmer

Which path to take from the People's Summit?

Can the Democratic Party be reformed from within? Or is an alternative necessary? Those were two big questions underlying the People's Summit.

Report: Brandon Daniels

Why has this professor been targeted?

Syracuse University Professor Dana Cloud is facing threats and abuse after participating in a counterprotest against Islamophobia.

How did Portland stand united against hate?

The Trump of the iceberg of sexual harassment

The Trumponomics con game

The rise of Trumpism and how to fight it

Now's the time for socialist organization

Recent SW Features

Read past analysis and opinion from SocialistWorker.org's archive.
Interview: Rob Owen

Mourning and marching after the Grenfell fire

A British socialist describes the surge of anger and protest after the Grenfell Tower fire and its effect on the radicalization that followed the election.

Report: Joel Sronce

A symbol of sanctuary for others to follow

More than 100 people packed into a North Carolina church to welcome Juana Luz Tobar Ortega into sanctuary from ICE within the church's walls.

Comment

Victims of UPS's deadly drive for profit

The mass shooting at a San Francisco hub is upsetting for those of us who work at UPS, but it doesn't come as a real surprise.

Shot while her kids listened

A political prisoner is freed from ICE's grasp

Sakuma workers win their first contract

What's at stake in the crisis over Qatar?

Immigration police grab two more activists

Facebook and Twitter

Get regular updates from SocialistWorker.org on Facebook and Twitter--and help us by sharing our articles.

Amazon Associate